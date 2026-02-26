Ranji Trophy Final: Pundir’s historic ton, middle-order prowess fire J&K to 584 against Karnataka

Hubli, Feb 26 (IANS) A historic century from Shubham Pundir and half-centuries from Yawer Hassan, captain Paras Dogra, Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Sahil Lotra powered Jammu and Kashmir to a commanding first-innings total of 584 against Karnataka on the third morning of the Ranji Trophy final at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Read More

Resuming from their overnight score of 527/6, Jammu and Kashmir extended their dominance through valuable lower-order contributions, with Sahil Lotra top-scoring with 72 and Yudhvir Singh Charak adding a brisk 30 before the innings ended in the 174th over.

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna was the standout bowler, finishing with an impressive five-wicket haul, but received little assistance from an unresponsive surface that favoured the batters.

Jammu and Kashmir’s dominance was built on a strong foundation laid on Day 1 after electing to bat. Opener Yawer Hassan set the tone with a fluent 88, forging a crucial partnership with Pundir, who went on to script history by becoming the first batter from Jammu and Kashmir to score a century in a Ranji Trophy final. His patient 121 anchored the innings and ensured Karnataka were kept on the defensive for most of the contest.

After Karnataka struck early on Day 2 to remove Pundir and Abdul Samad in quick succession, captain Dogra stepped in to stabilise the innings. The experienced skipper displayed composure and resilience, scoring a crucial 50 off 150 balls while guiding the middle order through a testing phase. He shared a valuable partnership with Kanhaiya Wadhawan, who contributed a fluent 70, as Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 450-run mark and tightened their grip on the final.

The lower order then ensured Karnataka were denied any late momentum. Lotra played a key hand with a patient 72, while Abid Mushtaq (28) and Yudhvir chipped in with useful runs, stretching the total beyond 580. Multiple fifty-plus scores across the lineup and consistent partnerships throughout the innings prevented Karnataka from applying sustained pressure.

Despite Prasidh Krishna’s five-wicket haul and persistent efforts from the Karnataka attack, the lack of assistance from the surface meant the bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs. Jammu and Kashmir’s imposing first-innings total now puts them firmly in control, leaving Karnataka with a challenging task ahead to match the score and stay in contention for the Ranji Trophy title.

Brief Scores: Jammu & Kashmir 584 (Shubham Pundir 121, Yawer Hassan 88, Sahil Lotra 72, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 70, Paras Dogra 70; Prasidh Krishna 5-98) vs Karnataka.

--IANS

vi/bc