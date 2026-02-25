Ranji Trophy Final: J&K captain Dogra fined 50% match fee for headbutting Karnataka’s Aneesh on Day 2

Hubli, Feb 25 (IANS) Tensions boiled over in the Ranji Trophy final as Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra was reportedly fined 50 per cent of his match fee for headbutting Karnataka substitute fielder KV Aneesh during an explosive exchange on Day 2 of the title clash.

The disciplinary action follows one of the most volatile moments witnessed in recent domestic cricket finals, when a fiercely contested match briefly descended into confrontation.

The flashpoint occurred in the 101st over of Jammu and Kashmir’s first innings. Dogra, batting alongside Kanhaiya Wadhawan, had just edged a delivery from Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna to the boundary when a verbal altercation erupted between him and Aneesh, who was stationed at forward short leg

What began as words quickly escalated. Dogra advanced toward Aneesh and appeared to initiate contact with a headbutt, striking the helmeted substitute. Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal rushed in to defuse the situation as umpires intervened to prevent further escalation.

Although Dogra is understood to have offered an apology at the end of the over, Aneesh reportedly declined to accept it, according to a Cricbuzz report. The incident also drew reactions from senior Karnataka players, including KL Rahul and Agarwal, who were seen engaging in a heated verbal exchange with the Jammu and Kashmir captain in the immediate aftermath.

The charged atmosphere did not dissipate. Shortly thereafter, another confrontation unfolded when Karnataka fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak and Wadhawan came together following contact during a run, underscoring the strain and intensity surrounding the summit clash.

“It's not a big deal, it happened in the heat of the moment. A bit of these exchanges keep going on, especially when you're playing the final. We defused the situation right there. After that he started chatting again,” Dogra told Cricbuzz at the end of the day's play, on Tuesday, speaking about the incident.

Kanhaiya Wadhwan, who was at the non-striker's end during the incident, also minimized the event, refusing to disclose any details of the conflict. “It happens, part of the game. Sledging happens - it was happening from both sides. A bit from our side and a bit from them. Nothing intentional. It was sorted out soon,” he said.

The episode has cast a shadow over what was otherwise a high-quality contest. Dogra, 41, remains one of the most respected figures in India’s domestic circuit and recently surpassed the 10,000-run milestone in Ranji Trophy cricket, a testament to both his longevity and consistency.

