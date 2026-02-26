Ranji Trophy Final: Frustration was there for a second, but later everyone was joking around, says Dogra on headbutt incident

Hubli, Feb 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra downplayed his on-field headbutt incident with Karnataka batter Aneesh during the Ranji Trophy final, saying it was a momentary lapse that quickly passed, even as he continued to lead from the front with a milestone performance in a historic summit clash.

Read More

Hubli, Feb 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra downplayed his on-field headbutt incident with Karnataka batter Aneesh during the Ranji Trophy final, saying it was a momentary lapse that quickly passed, even as he continued to lead from the front with a milestone performance in a historic summit clash.