Rain washes out first India-Australia T20I in Canberra

Canberra, Oct 29 (IANS) Rain had the final say at the Manuka Oval in the Australian Capital Territory of Canberra, forcing the first T20I between India and Australia to be called off after persistent showers interrupted play twice on Wednesday. India had a promising outing with the bat before the weather intervened, racing to 97 for 1 in 9.4 overs when the match was abandoned.

Under gloomy skies in the Australian capital, home skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian openers, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, gave the visitors a solid start, adding 35 runs for the first wicket before Nathan Ellis removed the left-hander.

Suryakumar Yadav then walked in and made an immediate impact, beginning his innings with a trademark whip over deep backward square leg — a shot that also brought up his 150th six in T20 internationals.

The game was halted for around 40 minutes after five overs due to rain, and play resumed with the contest reduced to 18 overs per side. Once back, both Suryakumar and Gill found their rhythm, stitching together a brisk 62-run stand off 35 balls. The duo struck some crisp boundaries and began accelerating before another spell of rain ended any hopes of further play.

At the time of the second interruption, Suryakumar was unbeaten on 39 and Gill on 37, guiding India to 97/1 in 9.4 overs. Despite the limited action, India’s top order looked in fine touch, setting a positive tone before the rain washed it all away.

Much like the ODI series, which was also affected by weather, this T20 leg began on a damp note.

“At least in Perth, we got a result. No such luck today,” the broadcasters summed up the mood as fans left disappointed. The focus now shifts to the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday — though forecasts there too hint at possible showers.

Meanwhile, the BCCI confirmed that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20Is due to fitness concerns.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which have impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the board said in an updated statement.

