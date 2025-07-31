'Quite funny': Dhruv Jurel reacts to 'wicketkeeping only' meme fest ahead of Oval Test

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Dhruv Jurel has been keeping wickets for India in the last two Tests against England as an injury substitute for Rishabh Pant and hasn’t had a chance to bat yet, which sparks a meme fest on social media, with the most famous one being related to the scene from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

There is the scene in the movie where a young Dhoni was asked by his coach to only do the keeping drills instead of batting during the practice sessions. Jurel said he enjoyed the meme that compared his situation to a scene from the movie.

"You know that scene from the MS Dhoni movie, where he says, 'I want to bat' and the teacher replies, 'No, do wicketkeeping' and the kid replies, 'No, I like batting' and the response is 'No, you’ll have to do keeping.' That part was quite funny,” Jurel said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Now, with Rishabh Pant ruled out the final Test after sustaining a fracture in his right foot during the fourth Test in Manchester, Jurel will finally get a chance to play as both wicketkeeper and batter in the Oval Test starting July 31.

The 24-year-old is excited to finally get a chance with the bat. “To overcome challenges when you go overseas is always a special thing. If you perform overseas, people will rate you high so I am very excited, just want to go out and express myself,” Jurel said.

“I am very excited to play because this match is very crucial for all of us. I am very excited to do that one thing which helps the team win. I used to think about playing at Lord’s since childhood so I was just feeling the moment. The experience (of playing there) was great," he added.

Speaking about Pant’s injury, Jurel said, “First of all, what happened with Rishabh bhaiya was very unfortunate. When I went in to keep the wickets, it’s always a dream to play at Lord’s. We try, whenever that opportunity comes, we do that one thing which helps the team win,” he said.

India and England will play the fifth and final Test of the series at The Oval from Thursday.

--IANS

hs/bc