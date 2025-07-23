Purani Dilli 6 to kick off DPL season 2 campaign against West Delhi Lions on Aug 4

Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6, the semi-finalists of the 2024 edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), are set to kick off their Season 2 campaign on August 4 against the West Delhi Lions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will begin on August 2. The League will commence with a grand opening ceremony followed by the first men’s match.

After their opening game against against West Delhi Lions, Purani Dilli 6 will play against New Delhi Tigers on August 6, Outer Delhi Warriors on August 8, South Delhi Superstarz on August 9. Their final group stage match against Central Delhi Kings on August 26.

Akash Nangia, owner of Purani Dilli 6, said, "We are excited to return for Season 2 of DPL. The team is well-balanced, brimming with talent and experience. We’re looking forward to putting up a strong performance and making our fans proud."

The Delhi Premier League has split its eight teams into two groups of four. Group B consists of West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6. Group A includes Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, and North Delhi Strikers.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The top two teams will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner earning a direct spot in the final. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator, where the loser is knocked out.

The winner of the Eliminator will then take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of that match will book the remaining spot in the final, setting up a showdown with the winner of Qualifier 1. The grand final is slated to take place on August 31 with a reserve day for the men’s final scheduled for September 1.

Purani Dilli 6 had an impactful run in the 2024 edition of DPL and have assembled a strong, balanced squad for Season 2, with star players including Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, and Samarth Seth.

Full squad:

Rishabh Pant (marquee player), Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha

--IANS

bc/