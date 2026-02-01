Pro Wrestling League proves wrestling doesn’t need stars to shine

Noida, Jan 31 (IANS) Noida witnessed a packed house on Sunday evening as fans filled the Noida Indoor Stadium for the high-octane Pro Wrestling League final between Delhi Dangal Warriors and Haryana Thunders. It was the league’s first final since 2019, marking its return after a long suspension triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the absence of several top international wrestlers and familiar Indian stars, the Pro Wrestling League drew strong crowds throughout the tournament, underlining its enduring connection with Indian wrestling fans.

The finale began on a spiritual note, with renowned musician Rasraj Ji Maharaj (Raj Kumar Gaur) holding the audience spellbound with devotional performances dedicated to Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman.

The evening was attended by several dignitaries, including PWL chairman Dayaan Farooqi, CEO Akhil Gupta, Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh, former WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh and Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association president Karan Bhushan Singh.

Making a much-anticipated comeback after six years, the league had last been staged in 2019 before being forced off the calendar due to the pandemic. This time, however, the organisers ensured the revival lived up to expectations, keeping fans engaged with vibrant on-ground entertainment and a steady presence of celebrities.

Actress Zoya Afroz and Punjabi film star Sonam Bajwa attended the first semi-final, while Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was present during the second. The final was set to feature multiple celebrity appearances as well, including Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill, social media influencer Elvish Yadav and Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer.

On the mat, Haryana Thunders sealed their place in the final with a win over Punjab Royals in Friday’s first semi-final. Delhi Dangal Warriors followed with a spirited comeback victory against Maharashtra Kesari in Saturday’s second semi-final.

Yet, beyond results and celebrations, the league’s successful return stood out as its biggest achievement.

From day one, packed arenas and constant cheering set the tone, proving that the bond between wrestling and its supporters remains strong.

Even without familiar names such as Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who were central to the league between 2015 and 2019, the Pro Wrestling League never lost momentum. Its revival served as a timely reminder of wrestling’s raw appeal.

Fast-paced bouts, high-intensity contests and edge-of-the-seat drama were enough to draw fans in, reinforcing the idea that the sport does not depend on star power alone. As the league reached its grand finale, it stood as proof that wrestling’s grit, energy and competitive fire continue to be its biggest stars.

