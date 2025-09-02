Prasidh Krishna reflects on unforgettable England tour, says 'It will stay with me forever’

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Prasidh Krishna says India’s gripping 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will remain etched in his memory as one of the most intense experiences of his career.

The Indian fast bowler opened up about the physical toll, emotional highs, and behind-the-scenes moments that made the summer in England truly “unforgettable.”

The 28-year-old was one of India’s standout performers in the deciding Test at The Oval, where he bowled 43 overs for match figures of 8 for 188 to help script a six-run victory. Looking back, Prasidh admitted the workload left him drained.

"Physically, it took a lot out of me,” he said. “It took me about a week to shake it off. Then I came back, played a few games in the Maharaja Trophy. It felt good to go back to my state, be with my statemates, chat with the youngsters, and just get that feeling of being back in cricket again," Prasid told ESPNCricinfo.

Before returning to training in Bengaluru, Prasidh allowed himself some time off. “I did take a week to ten days off [after the England series],” he revealed. “Even when I was on a break – hiking and all that – I could actually feel my body hurting. I was still sore from that last Test [at The Oval] and the three hard days [during the vacation]. On the fourth day, I told myself, ‘I'm not going to do anything’. I let my wife go on her hiking trip. I stayed back for a day, and actually felt my body recover a little bit more.”

At The Oval, Prasidh was at the centre of India’s dramatic final-day triumph. England were cruising in pursuit of 374 before he produced two crucial strikes late on the fourth evening. Reflecting on the tense finale, he said: “The first ball, I had clearly planned, was going to be a bouncer. That ball went for a boundary, but it also helped me understand what was happening with the pitch. The second one was an inside edge altogether. Even with eight runs coming off the first two balls, I was still pretty composed. I knew I had to hit a certain area, a certain length, and let the ball do the talking.”

Prasidh credited Mohammed Siraj for applying pressure from the other end. “Siraj, from the other end, started off really well. The ball was swinging – not as much for me in the first couple of overs, but it was swinging for him. So I had to pull myself back a little and ask myself, ‘Okay, what can I do now? How do I get straighter?’”

The turning point, he felt, was the dismissal of Jamie Smith. “The wicket of Jamie Smith changed everything. From there, it was about us being consistent in the right areas, and then it was just a matter of time before the wickets fell.”

When the final wicket fell, India erupted. “It was a big sigh,” Prasidh recalled. “The joy, the shouting, the celebration we had right after the last wicket fell – it was all relief. We had put in so much as a team – every single person out there – so much mental grit and physical effort to win from the situation we were in.”

The emotions, he admitted, were overwhelming. “When I sit and watch the game now, it doesn't feel the same – because being out there, the atmosphere was so good, so electric, and the joy was so immense. That's something that will stay with me forever. I don't think I'll ever feel a similar moment just sitting back and watching from the outside.”

There was also a flashpoint with Joe Root earlier in the Test, which Prasidh was quick to clear up after India’s win. “I don't know why Rooty reacted,” he said with a laugh. “I just said, ‘you're looking in great shape’ and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that. I did go and speak to most of them – including Root. He said, ‘I thought you abused me’. I said, ‘No’, and he replied, ‘I actually just wanted to get myself going as well, so I had to pump myself up’.”

For Prasidh, that exchange summed up the spirit of the contest.

“That's what I love about the sport – that's the way I've always played it. To see everybody, and especially a legend like him, putting it all out there and fighting for the team, even today, that's something for everyone to learn from. You're out there to fight, to win battles. Sometimes it takes a lot more than just skill; it takes a lot of mental grit to be part of that journey.”

Looking back at the five-match series, Prasidh compared it to a drama-filled TV show.

“I don't think any of us expected the series to go that way,” he said. “It kept swinging back and forth and, in hindsight, 2-2, we're really happy with how we played the whole series.”

