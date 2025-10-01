Ponting appreciates even small efforts, that’s why players respect him, says Dhawan

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his admiration for Ricky Ponting, highlighting the Australian legend’s influence as a coach and leader during his time with Delhi Capitals.

In a recent podcast, Dhawan emphasised the importance of strong leadership in Punjab Kings’ performance during the latest IPL season, noting that it is crucial for creating a winning team.

“Shreyas and Ricky Ponting are a wonderful combination, and they both made a very good team this year. Ricky is a very positive person, very strong. His thought process and his skills stand out. A good player can make you win matches, but if you want to win the tournament, the entire team needs to perform well. Hence, making a good team is really essential and Ricky Ponting is very strong as a coach,” Dhawan said.

Dhawan reflected on his experience with Ponting at Delhi Capitals, highlighting how the former Australian captain’s approach boosted the whole team.

“We worked together when I was in Delhi Capitals, and it was a really good stint. He used to appreciate small things—even if you scored 15-20 runs, he would acknowledge it. He also spent time with net bowlers and players on the bench, which really boosted their confidence,” he noted.

Dhawan commended Ponting for his clear communication and capacity to earn respect in the dressing room.

“He was very clear on good performances and also on the areas we lacked in. His communication was very good, and his command over the boys was excellent. The players respected him and looked up to him because he had strong control, but in a very positive way,” Dhawan added.

Although Dhawan expressed admiration for Ponting, he also suggested how those lessons influenced him personally. Now retired from international cricket, Shikhar still embodies the values he admired in Ponting, such as positivity, recognising effort, and open communication, applying them to his life beyond the sport.

Reflecting on his career, Dhawan recognised that his experiences with leaders like Ponting have shaped him not only as a cricketer but also as someone prepared to mentor and motivate the next generation in various ways.

