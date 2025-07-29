PM's XI to face England XI in two-day pink ball match ahead of Ashes day-night Test

Melbourne, July 29 (IANS) Cricket Australia has confirmed that the Prime Minister’s XI will take on an England Men’s XI in a two-day, day-night fixture at Manuka Oval on November 29 and 30

The two-day pink-ball match in Canberra is scheduled to begin four days after the opening Test in Perth and conclude three days before the day-night Test in Brisbane, which replaces the traditional pink-ball venue of the Adelaide Oval this season.

This year will mark the eleventh occasion on which England have faced the Prime Minister’s XI - and the first to be played with the pink Kookaburra ball.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, said, “This year, we welcome an England XI to Manuka Oval for what promises to be a thrilling contest ahead of the greatest rivalry in cricket.

“An Ashes series is something every cricket fan looks forward to. Like many Australians, I grew up admiring and begrudging the brilliance of players like Ian Botham, David Gower, and Graham Gooch.

"I look forward to meeting with the selectors to finalise a PM’s XI that showcases the best available talent from across Australia to take on the strong English team.”

England will begin their five-match Ashes Test series in Perth on November 21.

Meanwhile, the England Lions will start their Australian tour in Perth in November, with fixtures against England and a Cricket Australia XI. They will conclude their tour with a match against Australia A in Brisbane at the beginning of December.

England have not won the Ashes since 2015 when they defeated Australia 3-2 on home soil. The last series between the oldest cricket rivals ended in a 2-2 draw.

--IANS

ab/