PM Modi commends Ram Charan’s efforts in popularising archery with APL

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of Telugu star Ram Charan in popularising archery with the inaugural edition of the Archery Premier League (APL), the world’s first professional league in the sport, that will benefit ‘countless youngsters’.

Ram Charan, who was the brand ambassador for the APL, along with his wife Upasana Konidela and father-in-law Anil Kamineni, met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your collective efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit countless youngsters,” PM Modi posted on X.

Both Ram Charan and Anil Kamineni, Chairman of the APL, have been actively associated with archery and played a huge role in the staging of the inaugural season of the tournament, which took place at New Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex.

After he met with the PM, Ram Charan took to social media to share his feelings.

“Honoured to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more will join this incredible sport,” he wrote in his social media post on Saturday.

Speaking after the meeting, Ram Charan said he felt proud to be part of a movement that honours and promotes India’s rich heritage. “It was a true honour to meet our Prime Minister and share APL’s vision. Archery is a deep part of India’s culture, and through this league, we hope to take it to international heights. India has immense talent, and APL will give them the platform they deserve,” he said.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela also presented a Balaji idol to the PM on behalf of Athamma & Mamaya.

Spearheaded by Anil Kamineni, the Archery Premier League seeks to elevate archery in India by providing a structured platform with professional coaching and international exposure for promising athletes. The league is also dedicated to nurturing young talent at the grassroots level, creating sustained pathways for them to compete on the global stage.

