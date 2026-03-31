‘Players understand their roles, each other's strengths and weaknesses,’ says Krunal on RCB’s environment

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) RCB allrounder Krunal Pandya thinks that the clear environment within the team has enabled them to establish a more relaxed and confident rhythm after their championship win last season.

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“I feel that this year there is a much calmer atmosphere. Last year it was a new team, and everyone got to know each other. This year, many players understand their roles and each other's strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

Krunal also credited captain Rajat Patidar at the helm, saying, “Rajat has done a pretty amazing job captaining such a big franchise like RCB in his first season. The way he led the team last year was very special.”

He also emphasised the trust he has in wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps. “A lot of credit goes to Jitesh behind the wickets as well. I feel very secure and trust him completely because wherever I bowl, he will grab the ball,” he said.

Krunal noted that the passion of RCB fans became clear to him shortly after joining the team, highlighting the strong bond between the team and its supporters.

“Last year, when we played our game against Chennai in the league stage and we were on the busI thought, People are so crazy about the team, and they want us to do well. We must win the trophy for the fans,” he said.

Krunal also discussed the example set by Virat Kohli within the group, stating, “Virat is a classic example you can see that hunger; you can see that passion in how he sees the game and how much he wants that victory. If Virat Kohli had been born in any generation, he would still be one of the greats. He is not competing with anyone else.”

Krunal, the Player of the Match in last year’s final, discussed his strategy for managing pressure during crucial moments, emphasizing that staying present has been essential.

“When I get into the big occasions, I feel that if God has got you here, then there is a reason behind it. And sometimes I think that these big occasions are actually made for me. I feel the pressure, but I think about how I can be calm and in the present moment and do what is required”

Krunal thinks maintaining a long career in the sport relies on adapting to the changes in the game.

“What I've realised over a period of time is that to have longevity in any field, whether it's sport, whether it's business, you have to get better and you have to evolve. You can't be the same person or you can't have the same thought process to it.”

He also pointed to the IPL's evolution over the years.

“Every year IPL is evolving. You know what sort of batsmanship was there in 2016 and what it is in 2026, it's very different. Impact Player has played a massive role in the league in the last 3-4 years and that's why you see so many high-scoring games where now 200, 220 is actually chaseable. The game has gone from consistency to impact.

“At the end of the day what I've realised is that the basics of cricket remain the same. Yeah, I am an instinct player. But I do my research well.”

Although he has achieved success in franchise cricket, Krunal considers playing for India to be his ultimate goal.

“At the end of the day nothing beats playing for the country. Whenever I had the opportunity, I felt I performed well in both T20s and ODIs. Even now, representing India remains the ultimate goal.”

He acknowledged that a long absence from the national team has been challenging.

“I am a human being and sometimes it hurts that I have not played for the country for a long time. But it is part of the journey, and you keep doing your job.”

--IANS

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