PKL Season 12: Jyothi Yarraji lauds Puneri Paltan star Aslam Inamdar, says ‘not only a great sportsperson but also a positive individual’

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has opened up about her admiration for kabaddi star Aslam Inamdar, highlighting the strong friendship and mutual support the two athletes share despite competing in very different sporting arenas.

Yarraji, one of India’s leading track and field athletes, said she draws inspiration from the Puneri Paltan raider’s determination, positivity, and resilience in the face of setbacks. “Aslam Inamdar is my favourite raider. I came to support him as well because he is a great source of motivation, always positive, and an excellent communicator. Whenever either of us gets injured, we share our thoughts and support each other like best friends,” Yarraji said.

She spoke about the emotional challenges that injuries bring for athletes, and how their bond has helped both of them navigate difficult periods. “When athletes are injured, it often brings negative feelings because we are unable to train and have to watch others compete. I understand what Aslam went through last year, including the disappointment of losing the title after being champions the previous year,” she said.

Despite those challenges, Yarraji expressed confidence in Inamdar’s ability to bounce back and lead his team to success again. “I fully believe and hope that they will win this league again. Aslam is not only a great sportsperson but also an encouraging and positive individual who consistently uplifts me. I wish him all the best and success ahead,” she added.

Inamdar, who has emerged as one of the most exciting raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League, has battled injuries in recent seasons but continues to be a central figure for Puneri Paltan. Yarraji’s words reflect the deep respect and admiration he commands not just within kabaddi but across the broader Indian sporting community.

