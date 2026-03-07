Pink-ball Test: Sutherland unbeaten on 93, Perry hits 76 as Australia take the lead

Perth, March 7 (IANS) Annabel Sutherland’s unbeaten 93 and Ellyse Perry’s composed 76 steered Australia into ascendancy on day two of the one-off pink-ball Test against India, as the hosts reached 217/4 in 58 overs at tea, with their lead sitting at 19 runs at the WACA Ground on Saturday.

Read More

Resuming from 96/3, Australia controlled the morning session as Ellyse and Annabel consolidated their overnight stand. Both raised their respective half-centuries with authority and kept the scoreboard moving against India’s attack under searing heat.

Ellyse, who last passed fifty in July 2023, looked set for a hundred before falling lbw to Deepti Sharma on review. Her dismissal came after she crossed 1,000 career Test runs, overtaking Karen Rolton to become Australia’s leading run-scorer in the format and the first woman to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 30 wickets in Tests.

Annabel, dropped on 90 by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, pressed on with confidence and is closing in on her fourth Test century. Beth Mooney, reprieved twice early in her innings – once at silly point and again in the slips – dug in to provide support and remained not out on 19.

Their 128-run partnership ensured Australia not only go past India’s first-innings score of 198, but move ahead in the game with six wickets still in hand. India’s spinners struggled to extract turn from the surface, while the seamers laboured without penetration.

Missed chances in the field added to their frustration, as India now find themselves under pressure to strike regularly in the second session and prevent Australia from taking a commanding lead.

Brief Scores: India 198 in 62.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 52; Annabel Sutherland 4-46) trail Australia 217/4 in 58 overs (Annabel Sutherland 93 not out, Ellyse Perry 76; Sayali Satghare 2-38, Deepti Sharma) by 19 runs

--IANS

nr/