Pink-ball Test: Perry, Sutherland take Australia to 96/3, trail India by 102 runs at stumps

Perth, March 6 (IANS) Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland shared an unbroken stand of 38 to guide Australia to 96/3 in 27 overs at stumps and trail India by 102 runs on day one of the one-off pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground on Friday.

After bowling out India for 198, Australia were forced to negotiate a tricky session under lights. Phoebe Litchfield fell cheaply to debutant pacer Kranti Gaud, while skipper Alyssa Healy managed only 13 in what could be her penultimate international innings.

Debutant pacer Sayali Satghare struck to remove Alyssa and Georgia Voll, as India managed to make early inroads. Ellyse and Annabel then steadied the innings by looking increasingly assured against the Indian bowlers.

Ellyse barely put a foot wrong since arriving at the crease to be unbeaten on 43 off 62 balls, laced with seven boundaries, while Annabel made 20 not out off 29 balls, studded with three boundaries. India will need to be at their best on Saturday to prevent Australia from taking a significant first-innings lead.

The final session began with Australia not conceding a boundary in four overs before Annabel had Sayali top-edging a pull to Beth Mooney, while Darcie Brown ended India’s innings two runs short of 200 when Kranti’s half-hearted pull was caught by first slip.

In response to India’s 198, Australia lost Georgia early. Sayali produced a sharp inswinger that breached her defence and bowled her for two. Ellyse joined Phoebe Litchfield and looked fluent in driving Sayali through cover for four, but India struck again when Phoebe’s scratchy stay ended at nine, as Jemimah Rodrigues took a brilliant low catch at backward point off Kranti.

Skipper Alyssa Healy, playing in her final international game, received a standing ovation from the Perth crowd but could not make it count as she edged away from the body of Sayali to Jemimah at backward point for 13. At 58-3, India’s seamers had their tails up, with Sayali and Kranti making the ball talk.

Ellyse, however, grew in confidence, cutting and driving with authority, while Annabel shone from the outset, with her crisp drive through extra cover and a pull behind square being the standout shots.

India went all-pace until the final over, when Sneh Rana was introduced, but Annabel and Ellyse negotiated her comfortably. Despite the early breakthroughs, India will rue not making deeper inroads, leaving Australia well placed to push for a first-innings lead on Saturday.

Brief scores:

India 198 all out in 62.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 52, Shafali Verma 35; Annabel Sutherland 4-46, Lucy Hamilton 3-31) lead Australia 96/3 in 27 overs (Ellyse Perry 43 not out, Annabel Sutherland 20 not out; Sayali Satghare 2-24, Kranti Gaud 1-28) by 102 runs

