Pink-ball Test: 'I was really thrilled to get my first wicket,' says Lucy on dismissing Smriti

Perth, March 6 (IANS) Australia debutant pacer Lucy Hamilton said she was ‘really thrilled’ to claim her first Test wicket in the form of India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in the opening session of the one-off pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground on Friday.

Read More

Lucy received her baggy green cap from Beth Mooney before the match began and struck in her third over when a sharp nip-backer breached Smriti’s defence and crashed into the stumps. The dismissal set the tone for Australia to reduce India to 99/4 at tea.

“Obviously playing at the WACA first in my first Test match, it’s really exciting and a great opportunity. And yeah, to get my first wicket, I was really thrilled, 100 percent,” Lucy said in a chat with broadcasters at tea interval.

Asked about how the team has treated her so far, Lucy said, “I think the support has been the biggest thing. Obviously getting my baggy green from Beth Mooney, and then running out with the girls was great. Even being out there was just a really special moment, and it’s something I won’t forget.”

“I think there’s lots of pressure on the Indian batters at the moment, so I think we just keep hitting our hard line and length and making them do something. They’re creating chances and we’re just going to take them,” she added.

Lucy, who made her ODI debut in the ongoing multi-format series and played for Delhi Capitals in this year’s WPL, also acknowledged the backing from her family. “I think the support all the way back from Bundaberg, all the way to Brisbane, all the way to Perth, has been lovely. Seeing them up there puts a smile on my face, that’s for sure.”

--IANS

nr/bc