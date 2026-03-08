Pink-ball Test: Fitting farewell for Healy as Australia crush India by 10 wickets, seal multi-format series 12-4

Perth, March 8 (IANS) Alyssa Healy didn't get a chance to bat one final time, but Australia women ensured her international career ended on a winning note as they beat India to register a commanding 10-wicket win on Day 3 of the one-off Test at the WACA Ground on Sunday. With this victory, Australia also clinched the multi-format series with an unassailable 12-4 lead over India.

India had started the tour on a positive note by winning the T20I series 2-1. However, the hosts bounced back strongly with a clean sweep in the ODI series. They then extended their lead and sealed the overall series by winning the one-off Test. With this result, India finished their tour of Australia with just two wins.

India resumed their second innings at 105/6 at the start of Day 3. Pratika Rawal and Sneh Rana looked in good touch and were striking the ball well.

Pratika brought up her maiden half-century on debut in the 34th over, reaching the milestone in 105 balls. Australia finally got the breakthrough in the 41st over when Ashley Gardner bowled Sneh Rana, who scored 30 runs off 54 balls.

India suffered another setback in the next over when Alana King dismissed Kashvee Gautam. With the team struggling at 134/8, Pratika continued to attack from the other end and helped take the total close to the 150 mark.

Australia wrapped up India’s innings with the wickets of Sayali and Pratika within three deliveries. India were bowled out for 149. Thanks to Pratika’s fighting knock of 63 runs, India reduced the deficit and set a small target of 25 runs for Australia.

Australia chased down the target in just 4.3 overs without losing a wicket. Georgia Voll remained unbeaten on 16, while Phoebe Litchfield stayed not out on 11 as Australia completed an easy win.

Earlier, after losing the toss, India scored 198 in their first innings with the help of a half-century from Jemimah and a knock of 35 from Shafali. Annabel Sutherland was the top wicket-taker for Australia with four wickets, while Lucy Hamilton picked up three.

In reply, Australia posted 323 in their first innings, powered by a match-defining knock of 129 from Sutherland. All-rounder Ellyse Perry also scored 76 as the hosts took a 125-run lead, which proved too much for the struggling Indian side.

Brief Scores: India women 198 & 149 (Pratika Rawal 63, Sneh Rana 30; Lucy Hamilton 3-32, Ashleigh Gardner 2-8) lost to Australia 323 & 28 (Georgia Voll 16*, Phoebe Litchfield 11* ) by 10 wickets

