Piers Morgan apologises to Alastair Cook 11 years after calling him a 'weasel'

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Piers Morgan has issued a sincere apology to former England captain Alastair Cook 11 years after calling him a ‘weasel’. The broadcaster often criticised the former England cricketer during his time as the team’s leader.

He alleged that Cook played a part in Kevin Pietersen’s exile from international cricket in 2013. Writing on social media at the time, he had said: “As for you, Alastair Cook - what a repulsive little weasel you've turned out to be. Aside from the worst-ever Ashes tour captain.”

Ever since, Morgan has stood firm, asserting that “hell would freeze over” if he’d apologise to Cook and Andrew Strauss, England’s former director of cricket, for his criticism.

Recently, Morgan and Cook appeared together on an episode of The Overlap Cricket show, and the former has reconciled with Cook over his previous remarks.

“Me and Alastair fell out without ever meeting because I still feel that the whole thing was just really badly handled with Kevin Pietersen. I loved watching Kevin Pietersen bat. He had been to me the greatest post-war batsman we produced, certainly the most entertaining,” Morgan said on the episode.

“He was fit as a fiddle; he had been the top scorer in that series, and yet he became the sacrificial lamb who never played for England again. The real victim was the England cricket fan who would have loved to have had another five years with Kevin Pietersen. I just felt the fact he never played again after 33 still to me feels like that should have been better handled,” he added.

Pietersen left the England cricket team after the 2013-14 Ashes series, a move fuelled by a loss of trust between him and the ECB and management. This culminated in his controversial dismissal in May 2014.

The ECB pointed to a "massive issue of trust" and noted Pietersen's lack of commitment, describing him as "disinterested" and "distracted." Pietersen responded by blaming a "bullying culture" in the team and accused coach Andy Flower of fostering a climate of fear, which he believed led to a hostile environment.

Morgan, however, blamed Cook and criticised him for Pietersen’s exit. Apologising for this, 11 years later, Morgan further stated:

“I have to admit I was very full on against you (Alastair) personally, without knowing you. And when I look back at some of the things I tweeted about you, I know you're not on social media, but I did go over the top. So, I will take this opportunity. I’m sorry for the 38 weasel references.”

