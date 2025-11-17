PGTI Tour: Top stars to contest at 25th Digboi Masters with all-time high prize-purse of Rs 1 cr

Digboi (Assam), Nov 17 (IANS) Top contestants on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) 2025 will be in action when Digboi hosts the landmark 25th edition of the Digboi Masters Golf tournament at the picturesque Digboi Golf Links from November 18 to 21, 2025.

The prize purse for the event has been increased from last year’s INR 85 lakh to an all-time high of INR 1 crore this year. The Pro-Am event was held on 16th November.

The event will feature a field of 124 professionals. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after round two.

As the tournament celebrates its silver jubilee this year, the field is set to feature leading Indian professionals, including Yuvraj Sandhu (two-time champion), Arjun Prasad, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Veer Ahlawat (former champion), Om Prakash Chouhan (former champion), Manu Gandas, and Viraj Madappa, to name a few.

There will be 17 foreign professionals participating from eight different countries. The prominent foreigners in the field are Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and K. Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, and Md Akbar Hossain, Americans Koichiro Sato and Derek Trofimczuk, the Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Italy’s Federico Zucchetti, Kenya’s Greg Snow, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

The Digboi-based professionals in the field include Deepraj Chetia, Deven Bhumij, Dulal Kalowar, and Alok Barua.

A S Sahney, Chairman, IndianOil, said, “Over the past twenty-five years, the SERVO Masters has not only showcased exceptional talent but also strengthened the bond between IndianOil and the sporting community. This year’s tournament, featuring leading professional golfers from India and abroad, reflects our continued commitment to promoting sporting excellence and fostering global connections through the spirit of the game.

Kapil Dev, President, PGTI, said, “This tournament started as a small, local event, and today it has grown into one that every professional golfer looks forward to playing in each year. In a country where golf is still quite young, IndianOil has nurtured the game with consistency and passion for a quarter of a century. On behalf of PGTI, we take great pride in this journey. IndianOil hasn’t sponsored a tournament—they’ve nurtured a tradition, shaping the very heartbeat of Indian golf.”

