PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open 2026 to tee off on Tuesday

Phillaur, March 2 (IANS) The DP World PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open 2026 will be played from March 3 to 5 at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur. The Phillaur Open will be the second event of the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen season.

The tournament offers an enhanced prize purse of INR 25 lakh this year. The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top-36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round.

The tournament features a field of 90 professionals, including local names Amit Kumar and Swatanter Kumar, both hailing from Phillaur.

The first event of the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen season was held in Faridabad last week and was won by Abhishek Kumar of Panchkula. Abhishek now leads the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit.

The winner of this year’s DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (DP World PGTI) for the 2027 season.

R S Gill, the presenting partner for the event, said, “It is a privilege to support the DP World PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open for the second consecutive year. After the encouraging response to last year’s event, we are proud to see this tournament begin to establish itself as a meaningful platform for young professional golfers. Hosting a national-level event in Phillaur once again reflects our commitment to nurturing talent at the grassroots and strengthening Punjab’s legacy in Indian golf.”

Jaiveer Shergill, national spokesperson of the BJP, said, “As we host this tournament for the second year in a row, our vision remains consistent and purposeful—to place Punjab firmly on the national golfing map while creating positive avenues for our youth. Sporting initiatives like this not only promote local talent but also reinforce the values of discipline, focus, and healthy competition, which are vital in steering young minds away from drug addiction and towards constructive pursuits.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We’re delighted to return to Phillaur, after having revived professional golf in this important golfing centre of Punjab, after a long gap, with the staging of the NexGen event last year. We thank Mr. R S Gill and the Ranjitgarh Golf Club for their support of the DP World PGTI NexGen for the second year in succession. Punjab has been the nursery for Indian golf, having produced many professional golfers of international repute. The staging of a NexGen event in the heart of Punjab will inspire and encourage more youngsters from the state to take up the sport.”

