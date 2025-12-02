Performances in upcoming ILT20 will influence selection for T20 World Cup, says South Africa's JP Duminy

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) JP Duminy, who will be seen as Sharjah Warriorz head coach in the upcoming ILT20 tournament, believes the performances in the competition starting on Tuesday will play an influential role in shaping the selection of various players who are eyeing to play the next year’s T20 World Cup for their respective countries.

The fourth season of the ILT20 was brought forward to avoid a clash with the T20 World Cup, set to take place from February 7 to March 8, 2026, in India and Sri Lanka. “I think every opportunity for international cricketers will have an influence, and we have some superstars really in this tournament that have had a big influence on international cricket already.”

“I think this will certainly bode well for their careers and opportunities for selection if not picked already for international cricket. The standard of this tournament is of a really high standard, and you have some really good players that are playing in this tournament and have played here before.”

“The uniqueness of the auction, I think, really allows for an even playing field for all teams and strategically how you match the combinations that you need to hopefully win the championship. But I think from an international standpoint this will definitely have an influence going into the World Cup,” Duminy, the former South Africa batter, told IANS in a virtual interaction facilitated by the Sharjah Warriorz on Tuesday.

The side’s skipper, former New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee, also agreed with Duminy’s views. “I think any player that's looking to be involved in the World Cup, or any T20 cricket that's played between now and then, is only going to help their game.”

“So I think it's important for not only this tournament, but also in other tournaments around the world between now and the T20 World Cup for those guys that will be involved in the tournament.”

The Warriorz have the likes of Adil Rashid, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Taskin Ahmed, Tim David, Mark Chapman, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Shubham Ranjane, who will be aiming to make the cut for the T20 World Cup by performing well in the ILT20. Dinesh Karthik, the former India wicketkeeper-batter, had similar thoughts. “I echo what JP and Tim have said.”

Ahead of Season Four, the ILT20 had announced it would be in partnership with the cricket associations of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to boost cricket’s growth in the Gulf region. As part of the deal, six young players, each from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, were picked up by the six franchises as development signings at the recent auction.

Duminy welcomed the development, calling it a significant step in integrating emerging talent from the region into the league's structure and being the chief influential figures in shaping the young players' skillsets and mindsets for long-term success in the sport.

“If you think about the impact of IPL on India's international cricket and all T20 leagues in various countries and the impact on international cricket standards, we've certainly seen the growth in that. The reason for that is they get exposed to different styles of coaching, leadership, but also rubbing shoulders with some of the greats of the game.”

“What this presents for Saudi Arabia, and for Kuwait, is also that exposure. I love the opportunity that we have to influence and grow the game in different parts of the world. You have no idea of the influence that you have, be it through a conversation or something around technically in their game, and how that can influence them to go back to their teams and have a positive influence and see the game grow there.”

“So I really endorse the fact that the league has broadened the thought process around this. We've even got some African players from Sierra Leone and Botswana who have been exposed to our team as well. So there's a real intention behind trying to grow the game, and we will certainly be great advocates for that going forward, and hopefully we can have that influence again, and I think that speaks for all of us,” he concluded.

