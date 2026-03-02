Pakistan players likely to face fines after India defeat and poor World Cup show: Report

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Pakistan cricket authorities are expected to impose a heavy fine of five million rupees (approximately 17900 USD) on underperforming male cricketers after the team's exit in the Super Eight round in Sri Lanka, according to a news report on Monday.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has conveyed to the players that they get good amounts in central contracts and endorsement money so on poor performances they will get fines and that will be to the tune of five million Pakistan rupees," sources told Telecom Asia Sport.

Sources reported that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was upset after the poor performance and some questionable decisions in the February 15 match against India, and he had decided to punish the players.

"Naqvi was in the stadium and noticed how Pakistan team wilted under pressure and made a wrong decision to bowl first at a venue where bat first was the winning formula and then captain made a lot of mistakes while players failed to handle the pressure of an India game.

"This will be an unprecedented action but Naqvi has had enough as he also saw Pakistan team crashing out from the first round of 2024 World Cup and Champions Trophy last year, so he has to punish the players. Some sources said that each player has already been fined 5 million rupees but it could not be confirmed," sources stated further.

After their failure in the Champions Trophy last year, Pakistan cricketers were also demoted, as the PCB did not assign any players to the A category.

A-category players earn a monthly salary of 4.5 million rupees plus 2.07 million rupees from ICC revenue. B-category players receive 3 million rupees per month and 1.5525 million rupees from ICC share. C-category players are paid 1 million rupees monthly and 1.035 million rupees from ICC share. D-category players earn 750,000 rupees each month along with 517,500 rupees from ICC share.

