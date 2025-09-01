Overton announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket with immediate effect

London, Sep 1 (IANS) England’s seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton has announced that he will be taking an indefinite break from red-ball cricket with immediate effect to focus on playing the shorter formats.

Overton, who has represented Surrey and Somerset in 99 first-class matches and played two Tests for England since his debut in 2022, said the decision was made after much consideration. The decisions also mean that Overton will not be a part of England’s squad for the all-important Ashes, starting on November 21 in Perth.

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket. I feel very fortunate to have played 99 first-class matches, including two Test matches for England.Red-ball, first-class cricket has provided the foundation for my professional career and has been the gateway to every opportunity I’ve had in the game so far. It’s where I learnt the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long.

"However, at this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it’s no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally. Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can," Overton said in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday.

Overton was a part of Surrey’s hat-trick of County Championship titles, including taking 36 wickets in the 2022 triumph with the best figures of 6-61. While the England Test team will be battling in the Ashes in Australia, Overton will be turning out for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Rob Key, England Men’s Director of Cricket, said the decision came as a surprise but was respected by the management. “Jamie’s news came unexpected and it is sad to see, as he would have been part of our red-ball plans for the foreseeable future. That said, it serves as a reminder of the cricketing landscape we now operate in. We respect his decision and are grateful to him for informing us when he did,” he said.

