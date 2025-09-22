Over 600 students to participate in All India Air Force Schools Athletics Championship in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (IANS) More than 600 students from Indian Air Force (IAF) schools across the country, representing seven commands, will be competing in 13 disciplines, including athletics and sporting disciplines, in the 14th edition of All India Air Force Schools Athletics and Sports Championship from September 24 to 26 at the Sports Complex in Sector 7 here.

The championship, which will ignite the spirit of athleticism and sportsmanship, is being conducted under the aegis of the IAF Educational and Cultural Society. The prestigious annual event aligning with the Khelo Bharat Niti -- 2025 underscores the theme “Sports for Nation Building -- Harnessing the Power of Sports for Nation's Holistic Development”.

The initiative envisions strengthening the sporting culture at the grassroots, nurturing young talent and transforming sports into a people's movement for health and wellness and excellence. The championship not only fosters healthy competition but also instils the values of discipline, teamwork, and an active lifestyle among students of the IAF schools community.

Air Commodore Nipun Gupta, Air Officer Commanding Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, unveiled the Overall Champions Trophy and the Official Mascot, Phoenix.

Briefing the media about the championship, he highlighted that the Phoenix “symbolises resilience and determination -- inspiring children to rise stronger from every challenge, embodying the true spirit of sportsmanship”. Nipun Gupta further emphasised that the championship serves as a cornerstone of the IAF's commitment to holistic student development, promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and discipline alongside academic excellence.

The opening ceremony will be held on September 24, while Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, will be present as the chief guest.

The closing ceremony will take place on September 26, presided over by Air Marshal S Sivakumar, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration. The Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, will be hosting the championship for the third time.

--IANS

vg/uk