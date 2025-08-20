Our aim is to have one of the best defensive units: Bengaluru Bulls coach BC Ramesh on team’s strength in PKL 12

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) As Pro Kabaddi Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to get their hands on the PKL title once again in Season 12 after a lacklustre campaign last season, head coach BC Ramesh said the team is very balanced, but this season the main aim is to have one of the best defensive units.

The Bull have bolstered their defence by acquiring the services of right corner Yogesh Dahiya at the Season 12 Player Auction for a whopping Rs 1.125 crore - the most expensive Indian defender in the PKL auction history.

They further strengthened their defence by roping in experienced left corner Ankush Rathee at his base price of Rs 30 lakh and snapped up right cover Sanjay Dhull, left cover Dheeraj at the player auction, along with some of the other talented defenders with the likes of Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish and Satyappa Matti (right cover).

"This season we have focused on our defence. Our aim is to have one of the best defensive units. We have brought India’s best defenders for the two corner positions, along with two or three strong backup players. The team is very balanced, and everyone is involved.

"The environment is excellent, raiders and defenders are working together, everyone is friendly, and no one is under pressure. We know the coordination and combination of the team, and I am confident we will perform well," coach Ramesh spoke about the team’s strength at the Media Day organised by JioStar ahead of PKL 12.

He elaborated further on PKL as an influential platform to promote kabaddi and said, "Pro Kabaddi League is a big platform for all of us. It has made the sport bigger and better. Kabaddi is the second most-watched sport in India. It has given opportunities to players from villages and farming families, turning many into household names.

"Earlier, kabaddi players struggled for recognition, but now people want to take photos with them. Government departments like Income Tax, Customs, and State Governments are offering jobs. The sport is uplifting not just players but entire families. Kabaddi has truly changed lives.”

