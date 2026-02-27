'On his way to national colours': Ganguly lauds Auqib Nabi's impressive show in Ranji Trophy Final

Hubli, Feb 27 (IANS) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly lauded Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi for his impressive show in the Ranji Trophy, saying the right-arm fast bowler is on his way to donning national colours and could begin his international journey in England.

Ganguly also lauded Jammu and Kashmir's remarkable journey and fighting spirit in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, where they are putting up a strong show against eight-time champions Karnataka in their maiden final appearance.

"J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do. They have made that region so proud of them. Tough environment makes tough people. Aqib Nabi on his way to national colours… England is the place to start in the summer," Ganguly wrote on X, tagging the BCCI and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

India will play five T20Is and three ODIs in England in July. The tour will be crucial for preparation for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be played in South Africa. Ganguly feels that Auqib should be part of the tour.

Auqib has been brilliant with the ball in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Final played at the Hubli Cricket Ground. He has taken the seventh five-wicket haul of the season, which helped J&K bowl out Karnataka for 293 despite Mayank’s fighting 160 off 266 balls and take a 291-run first-innings lead, which could be crucial in the outcome of the match.

Earlier, former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also heaped praise on Auqib for his amazing performance.

Karthik loved the determination of Auqib, who played all the matches in the ongoing tournament, weathered different conditions and has taken 60 wickets so far.

"Watching this Ranji Trophy campaign and following it closely, one thing I can say for certain, for all the young boys and girls out there playing this sport and wanting to represent the country, do it the AAQIB NABI way. Can't think of any pacer/player in a long time doing what he's done," he wrote on X.

Karthik also feels that Aaqib's focus and hard work in the domestic league can take him to the national team. He also said that Aaqib is a champion and sent his best regards for the future.

"Domination from start to end and almost single-handedly winning the domestic tournament that matters the most to get into the national side," he wrote.

"Fitness across the whole campaign, bowling those long spells and across different soils and weather conditions and whether there's been any help for a pacer or not, he's been there for his team with the belief every time he's had the ball to STRIKE for his team.

"Hats off to you, AAQIB, you're an absolute champion and hope you get a lot of success that comes your way and may you be the lesson on how it's done to break the doors through sheer will power, skill and resilience," he added.

