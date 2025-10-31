NZ's Kristen Clarke gets maiden ODI call-up, to replace injured Matt Henry

Wellington, Oct 31 (IANS) New Zealand have handed a maiden ODI call-up to pacer Kristian Clarke as a replacement for the injured Matt Henry.

The 24-year-old Clarke will join the ODI squad at training in Wellington on Friday, with injured Henry returning home to Christchurch after failing to recover from the left calf strain that ruled him out of Wednesday’s second Chemist Warehouse ODI against England in Hamilton, New Zealand Cricket said.

Clarke joins the ODI squad in good form, having notched his maiden domestic century (unbeaten 107-ball 100 not out) and claimed 3-57 in the Ford Trophy on Thursday to help his side down the Central Stags in New Plymouth.

Clarke first emerged as a player to watch when he starred for New Zealand with bat and ball at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa.

Since debuting for Northern Districts in 2022, he has played 75 first class games across the three formats, and toured with New Zealand A to Bangladesh earlier this year.

In a domestic career, Clarke has 332 runs at an average of 22.13 and 52 wickets at an average of 26.55 in 31 List A games. He has also played 25 first- class games and 19 T20s.

Earlier, Blair Tickner, who has 16 ODI wickets from 13 games and last played for the side in 2023, was added to the BlackCaps squad ahead of the second ODI in Hamilton as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson who was ruled out of the series with a stiff left side.

New Zealand have already pocketed the ODI series against England, having won the first two ODIs, in Mount Maunganui and in Hamilton. The third and final ODI against England is a day-night match at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

