NZ vs ENG: England win series 1-0 after rain plays spoilsport in 3rd T20I

Auckland, Oct 23 (IANS) The third and final T20I between New Zealand and England here at Eden Park was washed out after just 3.4 overs of the first innings, resulting in the visitors clinching the three-match series 1-0.

The first T20I, played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, also saw a similar result as the game never resumed after the first innings owing to rain, leading to the match being called off.

The second T20I, at the same venue, saw England winning by 65 runs after a comprehensive performance across departments. While Phil Salt and Harry Brook dominated the proceedings in the first innings by notching up 85 and 78 runs respectively, Adil Rashid stood out with the ball during the Kiwis’ batting innings as his four-wicket haul restricted the hosts to 171 in their chase of 237.

In the third T20I, England won the toss and opted to field first. While the hosts looked to level the series 101, the visitors looked to add another ‘W’ against their name for the series to end in their favour.

However, rain had the final say. Earlier in the day, play started promptly, with Seifert hitting two boundaries in the first three balls. Rain then caused the first delay, lasting an hour and a half. This delay shortened the match to a 14-over game. Seifert hit Brydon Carse for six, but Carse then dismissed Tim Robinson, who was caught in the deep.

Rachin Ravindra hit Carse for another six, and Seifert pulled the tall bowler over mid-wicket into the stands. Right after this six, heavy rain once again caused a 40-minute delay. Just as the players prepared to begin an eight-over match, rain resumed, wiping out any chance of playing.

As a result, England won the series 1-0 courtesy of their victory in the second T20I.

