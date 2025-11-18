NZ batter Mitchell ruled out of Windies ODIs with groin tear

Christchurch, Nov 18 (IANS) New Zealand have suffered a blow with news that in-form batter Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the remainder of his side's ODI series against the West Indies.

Mitchell experienced discomfort in his thigh while scoring his seventh ODI century in Sunday’s seven-run win over West Indies at Hagley Oval, and did not return to the field for the second innings.

The batter didn’t travel with the squad to Napier on Monday and instead underwent a groin scan in Christchurch which revealed the minor groin tear which will require two-weeks rehabilitation.

"The prognosis means that Mitchell should recover in time for the three-Test series against West Indies starting at Hagley Oval on December 2," NZC said on Tuesday.

Head coach Rob Walter said the news was disappointing for Mitchell. "It’s always tough being ruled out of a series early on with injury, particularly when you’re in hot form like Daryl is,” said Walter."

“He has been our standout performer in the ODI format so far this summer, so he’ll be missed for two important matches. The positive is that the injury is only minor and we should see Daryl recovered and fit for the Test series," he added.

NZC added that Canterbury batter Henry Nicholls, who was called in as cover, will remain with the squad for the remainder of the series.

Nicholls has been in hot from for Canterbury in the domestic Ford Trophy competition, leading the run-scoring charts with 306 runs at 76.50, including back-to-back centuries (117 not out and 138 not out) in rounds one and three against Otago and Auckland.

Walter called Nicholls was a strong replacement, saying, “Henry has been in top form in the Ford Trophy and is an experienced international cricketer, so it’s great to welcome him back into the side. It’s always pleasing to be able to reward players who are in good touch, and we know Henry will be raring to go if given an opportunity.”

The second ODI between the BlackCaps and the West Indies takes place on Wednesday at McLean Park in Napier.

