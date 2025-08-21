No Hasaranga as Sri Lanka name 16-member squad for ODIs against Zimbabwe

Colombo, Aug 21 (IANS) Leg-spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has not been included in Sri Lanka’s 16-member squad for their upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare. Hasaranga had picked up a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh back in July and has been recovering since then, thus leading to his exclusion from the squad for two ODIs against Zimbabwe.

In his absence, Jeffrey Vandersay and Maheesh Theekshana will share specialist spin-bowling duties, with all-rounders Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, and skipper Charith Asalanka to chip in as well.

Sri Lanka have handed a maiden call-up to top-order batters, the uncapped Pavan Rathnayake and Nuwanidu Fernando, who have played only five ODIs and one T20I so far. Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama has also earned a recall after last playing ODIs in November 2024.

The fast bowling department will be taken care of by Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, and all-rounder Milan Rathnayake, while Avishka Fernando and Eshan Malinga missed out on selection for the ODI games in Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka will be touring Zimbabwe for two ODIs and three T20Is, starting with the first ODI on August 29 in Harare, with the second game to happen two days later. The Asalanka-led side are returning to ODI action on the back of a 2-1 series win against Bangladesh last month at home.

The Sri Lanka squad for T20Is will come at a later date. Sri Lanka last toured Zimbabwe for a white-ball series in November 2008. After this, the side will take part in the Men’s T20 Asia Cup T20, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9-28.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka

