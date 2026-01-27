'No better time to start coming up against strong teams,’ says captain Oliver Peake as Aus U19 inch closer to SF

“It feels like there's no better time to start coming up against the strong teams, as it feels like we've got plenty of momentum at the moment, and hopefully we can continue that on,” he added.

Read More

Australia topped Group A with emphatic wins over Ireland and Japan by eight wickets, followed by a nine-wicket demolition of Sri Lanka. Those results carried crucial points into the Super Six stage, where they opened with a six-wicket win over South Africa before shifting base to Zimbabwe.

While Australia’s batters have made light work of run chases, their success has been built on consistent bowling performances. They have bowled first in every match so far, with England the only other side to match their balance across disciplines. Both teams are the only nations with two players ranked in the tournament’s top eight for runs and wickets.

Will Byrom has been outstanding with nine wickets at an average of 6.88 and an economy rate of 2.83, while Charlie Lachmund has claimed eight wickets at 11.12. Peake praised the variety in his attack. “With every game it feels like we're building in the right direction. Our bowling has come a really long way from our first practice match.

“The bowlers all complement each other nicely… So I feel like we're a really well-balanced attack at the moment and going really strong,” Peake stated.

With the bat, Steve Hogan leads Australia’s run tally with 201, while Nitesh Samuel has been remarkably consistent, averaging 172 thanks to three early unbeaten innings. Samuel’s stability has complemented the explosive Will Malajczuk, who boasts the tournament’s highest strike rate among regular batters.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka’s win over Afghanistan has opened Group 1, though Australia’s path means they can only meet Afghanistan in a potential final. England and India remain the front-runners in Group 2 as the Super Six stage reaches its climax.

--IANS

vi/bc