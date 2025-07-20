Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England Test series: Report

Manchester, July 20 (IANS) India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is facing the risk of missing out on the remaining two Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series after suffering a knee injury. The all-rounder travelled with the side to Manchester but did not take part in the optional training session on Sunday.

Reddy picked up the injury on Sunday while training in the gym, with scans revealing ligament damage, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo.

Reddy’s injury could make way for Shardul Thakur’s return to the Playing XI. After being left out of the starting lineup for the opening Test at Headingley, Reddy was brought in to add to India’s batting depth, while also providing a fourth fast bowling option.

Across four innings, he has scored 45 runs, with a best score of 30 in the first innings at Lord’s. With the ball, the 22-year-old has bowled 17 overs across two Tests at Edgbaston and the Lord’s with an economy of 3.64; both his scalps came in the same over when he dismissed openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

Reddy’s injury further adds to India’s troubles after Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh’s availability for the Manchester Test remains uncertain as both quicks are nursing their respective injuries.

On Sunday, fast bowler Anshul Kamboj was added to India’s Test squad for the ongoing tour of England after left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh sustained a deep cut on his bowling hand during a training session.

The 24-year-old Kamboj, who has 79 wickets in 24 First-Class games for Haryana, was part of the India A side, which played two three-day games last month. He took five wickets in the two games. The ongoing series has seen England take a 2-1 lead over India, making the upcoming clash in Manchester a must-win one for India.

