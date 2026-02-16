Nitish Kumar congratulates Ishan Kishan after match-winning 77 against Pak in T20 World Cup

Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) A day after Indian opener Ishan Kishan produced a sensational performance against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the Patna-born cricketer for his decisive knock on a relatively slow pitch.

Playing at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Ishan Kishan scored a crucial 77 runs off 40 balls, laying a strong foundation for India’s comprehensive victory over Pakistan.

Following the match, Nitish Kumar shared a congratulatory message on social media, praising both the Indian team and Kishan’s performance.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Indian cricket team on their victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan. Playing for the Indian cricket team in this match, Ishan Kishan from Bihar played a key role in India's victory by scoring 77 runs in 40 balls with a brilliant performance, for which hearty congratulations and best wishes to him," Kumar said in a post on X.

"Wishing Ishan Kishan a bright future. The entire country is happy and proud of this victory. My infinite best wishes to all the players of the Indian cricket team,” Kumar added.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also congratulated the Indian team on its dominant performance.

“Heartiest congratulations to the Indian team on their spectacular 61-run victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. This victory is not just a match, but a moment of pride for the entire country,” Choudhary said.

India registered a 61-run win, defeating Pakistan for a record eighth time in T20 World Cup history.

After winning the toss, Pakistan asked India to bat first. The Indian team posted 175 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 runs in 18 overs.

India’s bowling attack proved too strong, with Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy picking up two wickets each. Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Verma also chipped in with wickets.

With this emphatic victory, the Indian cricket team sealed its place in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

