Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: All you need to know about India’s first-ever international javelin tournament

Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) In a defining milestone for Indian sports, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, the country’s first-ever international javelin competition, is all set to unfold at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

This historic event, co-organised by two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India, marks a major leap forward for Indian athletics.

With the prestigious World Athletics Gold level status, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will not only showcase top global talent but also place India on the international athletics map. Honouring the remarkable achievement of Neeraj Chopra, whose golden journey continues to inspire millions, the landmark event is a celebration of a movement that shapes the future of Indian sport.

Here’s everything you need to know about the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic:

Uniting world champions, Olympic medallists and elite throwers from across the globe, this World Athletics Gold level event aims to elevate the standards of track and field in India.

List of participants:

International players

Thomas Rohler (Germany): Germany’s Thomas Rohler is the 2016 Olympic champion and one of the sport’s all-time greats. His personal best is 93.90m.

Julius Yego (Kenya): The Kenyan athlete Yego, who is a 2015 World champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist, has been trailblazing javelin’s rise in Africa. His personal best is 92.72m.

Curtis Thompson (USA): Curtis Thompson is a top-ranked American javelin thrower, Pan American Games champion (2023) and a consistent performer on the Diamond League circuit with a personal best of 87.76m.

Martin Konecny (Czech Republic): Martin Konecny is a 27-year-old javelin thrower from the Czech Republic. He has established himself as a competitive athlete in the javelin, with his personal best record being 80.59 meters, achieved in 2025. Konecny has participated in various international competitions, including the European Athletics Championships where he qualified for the final in 2022, finishing in 12th place. He is a notable figure in Czech javelin throwing and has been consistently among the top performers in his country.

Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil): A South American powerhouse with multiple podium finishes at the South American Athletics Championships across various age categories. His personal best is 86.62m.

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka): A rising star from the subcontinent, Pathirage recently set a new national record and claimed gold at the Asian Throwing Championships last year. His personal best is 85.45m.

Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland): The 27-year-old Polish athlete, Cyprian is the European U23 champion, winning the gold medal in 2019. His personal best is 85.92 metres set in Kuortane this year.

Indian players:

Neeraj Chopra: Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has already etched his name in the history books by becoming the first track and field athlete from the country to win an Olympic gold medal. He is also a world champion - India’s first-ever in senior athletics - and a Diamond League winner, also a first by any Indian. His personal best is 90.23m.

Sachin Yadav: Sachin holds a personal best of 85.16m. The Asian Championships silver medallist recently secured gold medals at both the Federation Cup and the National Games this year.

Rohit Yadav: The 24-year-old Rohit, with a personal best of 83.40m achieved in 2023, underwent surgery that year and returned to competition subsequently. He claimed a silver medal at the National Games 2025 with 80.47m.

Sahil Silwal: Sahil, 24, represents another promising talent in the 80m category, holding a personal best of 81.81m from his gold-winning performance at last year’s National Inter-State Championships. He secured third position at the Federation Cup with a 77.84m throw. He won the gold medal at the Winckelmann Games 2024 athletics meet in Germany with a 75.36m throw.

Yashvir Singh: Yashvir Singh has a personal best of 82.57m, which came at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, Korea. Yashvir first came into the limelight when he rewrote Neeraj Chopra’s U-20 Fed Cup meet record in 2021 with a 78.68m throw.

Date: July 5, 2025

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Where to watch?

TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2; OTT: JioHotstar

