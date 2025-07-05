Nat Sciver-Brunt ruled out of remaining T20I's vs India, Maia Bouchier named replacement

London, July 5 (IANS) England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against India due to a left groin injury she sustained in Bristol. She missed the third T20I of the series, which England won by five runs to stay alive in the five-match series, owing to the same injury.

In Sciver-Brunt's absence, Tammy Beaumont will continue to lead the side in the remaining two matches of the series with India taking a 2-1 lead after winning the first two games.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named Maia Bouchier as Sciver-Brunt's replacement in the squad. The board added that Sciver-Brunt is likely to return for the ODI series, scheduled to start from July 16.

"Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the rest of the IT20 series against India due to the injury to her left groin she sustained in Bristol," England Cricket wrote on X.

"Tammy Beaumont will continue to captain in her absence, with Maia Bouchier replacing Sciver-Brunt in the squad. Sciver-Brunt is expected to be available for selection for the start of the ODI series," it added.

Sciver-Brunt led England in the first two T20Is, both of which India won - the first by 97 runs, thanks to a century from Smriti Mandhana, and the second by 24 runs, with Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur scoring 63 each.

Sciver-Brunt did not bowl in either game, a decision made by the team management ahead of the series to manage her workload. She did contribute with the bat in the opening match, scoring 66 off 42 balls - England's only notable effort in their total of 113 all out. However, she sustained an injury during the second match, where she managed just 13 runs.

Ahead of the third T20I, Beaumont was asked about Sciver-Brunt’s chances of returning for the final two games. She responded, “That’s something we don’t know just yet. Our medical team is doing everything they can. She’s having a scan today, so we’ll know more. It’s touch and go for Manchester. Whether she plays one or both, I just want to do my best for the team and will gladly welcome Nat back when she’s fit.”

With Sciver-Brunt unavailable, Beaumont took over the captaincy and led England to victory in the third T20I - her first game as skipper in her 247th international appearance. Although Sophia Dunkley is the official vice-captain, Beaumont was handed the role due to her extensive experience at the top level.

The final two T20Is are scheduled for Wednesday in Manchester and Saturday in Birmingham.

