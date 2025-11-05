Nagesh Trophy: Assam and Punjab record commanding victories on day 3

Ludhiana, Nov 5 (IANS) The Group F encounters of the 8th Edition of the Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 witnessed dominant displays from Assam and Punjab at the Punjab Agricultural University Ground on Wednesday.

In the morning fixture, Assam registered a comprehensive 53-run victory over Chhattisgarh. Batting first, Assam posted an impressive 155/2 in 20 overs, powered by a stellar 70 off 65 balls from Amlanjyoti Talukdar.

The Assam bowlers then delivered a disciplined performance to bundle out Chhattisgarh for 102, sealing a convincing win. Talukdar’s all-round excellence earned him the Player of the Match award.

In the second clash of the day, Punjab continued their strong run by defeating Tripura by nine wickets. Tripura managed 129/7 in their innings, but Punjab’s batters made light work of the chase.

Suraj Singh anchored the innings with a composed 52 off 55 balls, while Sandeep Singh contributed an all-round performance—taking three wickets and scoring 24 off 18 balls—to be named Player of the Match.

After three days of intense Group F action in the 8th Edition of the IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025, Punjab emerged as the most consistent side with two wins from three matches.

Punjab began their campaign with a dominant win over Assam, faced a setback against Chhattisgarh on Day 2, but bounced back strongly with a comprehensive victory against Tripura on Day 3. Assam also finished with two wins, defeating Tripura and Chhattisgarh, while Tripura and Chhattisgarh managed one win each.

--IANS

hs/