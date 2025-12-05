Muhammad Bulbulia to lead SA in U19 Men’s Cricket WC 2026

Johannesburg, Dec 5 (IANS) South Africa have revealed their 15-member squad for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, with Muhammad Bulbulia leading the side in the tournament, which will be held from January 15 to February 6 in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

South Africa has been drawn in Group D alongside the West Indies, Afghanistan, and Tanzania. The Proteas will be taking on Afghanistan at the HP Oval, Windhoek, on January 16, in their opening match of the event.

SA U19 Convenor of Selectors, Patrick Moroney, said, "We are pleased with the balance and depth of this squad. Every player selected has earned their place through consistent performances and a strong work ethic. This group has shown real maturity in pressure situations, and we believe they have the skill and temperament needed to compete at the highest level of youth cricket.”

Ahead of the global showpiece, the team will face India in three Youth ODIs at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, from January 5– 7, 2026, under the guidance of head coach Malibongwe Maketa.

Head coach Maketa commented on the readiness of the squad, “What has impressed me most is the growth these players have shown. From meeting them as 16-year-olds to seeing who they are now, it’s clear we’re developing not just cricketers, but good young men for this country."

“Cricket-wise, their understanding of the intensity required at the international level has been outstanding. They’ve gone back to work with their coaches and returned with a new level of intent at every session, exactly what’s needed to compete at a World Cup," he added.

Maketa was also impressed with the values that the young bunch have shown. "I’m very confident in this group. Their progress, combined with the culture we’ve built based on hard work, resilience, and putting the team first, gives me real belief. They’ve embraced those values with hunger and quiet confidence, and that makes me excited about what we can achieve,” said Maketa.

The tournament format remains the same as in previous iterations, with 16 teams divided into groups of four in the first stage. 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days. This will be followed by the Super Six phase, wherein the top three-ranked sides from the aforementioned groups will be divided into two groups of six.

--IANS

bc/bsk/