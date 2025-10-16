Momentous occasion for Indian sports: ICC Chair Jay Shah on India being recommended to host city 2030 CWG

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) Jay Shah on Thursday congratulated India for being recommended to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, calling it a "momentous occasion for Indian sports".

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport was on Wednesday confirmed that it will recommend Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games.

"Many congratulations to India on Commonwealth Association’s approval of India’s bid to host the #CommonwealthGames 2030 in Ahmedabad! This is a momentous occasion for Indian sports and a testament to the country's growing global presence! #CWG2030 #India2030," Shah posted on X.

The recommendation of Ahmedabad follows a detailed process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities against a wide range of criteria including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values.

Framed by Commonwealth Sport’s ‘Games Reset’ principles which are designed to encourage potential hosts to be innovative and work collaboratively, both Ahmedabad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, has a proud sporting history and a strong record of Commonwealth Games success, finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. Ahmedabad's proposal emphasises India’s commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport.

P T Usha, President of Commonwealth Games Association India had said, “It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

"We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth."

