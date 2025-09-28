Mithun Manhas elected BCCI chief; Rajeev Shukla, Saikia re-elected as VP and secretary (Ld)

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas has been elected as the new BCCI president, while Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Siakia have been re-elected as the vice-president and secretary, respectively, at the 94th Annual General Meeting held at the BCCI headquarters on Sunday.

Moreover, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia has replaced Rohan Gauns Desai as joint secretary and Raghuram Bhat has been elected as treasurer.

BCCI secretary Saikia said that all the apex council members have been elected unopposed, as there was no opposition against the candidates who have submitted their nomination for their respective posts.

The BCCI president's chair fell vacant after Roger Binny stepped down from his role in August 2025, and Shukla was acting as interim president. With his election, Manhas became only the third former cricketer, after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, to assume the presidency role.

The 45-year-old former cricketer played domestic cricket for Delhi before moving to Jammu and Kashmir, where he also took up coaching roles.

"It's an absolute honour to be the president of the world's finest cricket board and at the same time it's a huge responsibility as well. I give my assurance that I'll be committed to do it to the best of my abilities and dedication and passion," Manhas said on his election.

Moreover, Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah has been elected as the Apex Council member and IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal retained his post.

Former India internationals R.P. Singh and Pragyan Ojha have been newly inducted in the Ajit Agarkar-led men’s selection committee. Former Tamil Nadu batter S. Sharath has inducted in the junior cricket committee as its chairman and he will be joined by Harvinder Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishna Mohan and Ranadeb Bose.

Former cricketer Amita Sharma has been named chairperson of the women’s selection panel, replacing Neetu David. She will be joined by Shyama Dey, Jaya Sharma, Sulakshana Naik and Sravanthi Naidu.

--IANS

bc/vi