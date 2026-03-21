‘May the spirit of faith guide us all’: Tendulkar, Pathan brothers lead cricket fraternity’s Eid al-Fitr greetings

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) India’s cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, former cricketers and brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, and several other members of the cricketing fraternity extended their heartfelt wishes to their family, friends, and fans on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

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Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important festivals in Islam, celebrated worldwide to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It falls on the first day of Shawwal (the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar) and is determined by the sighting of the moon. It symbolises gratitude, self-discipline, and spiritual renewal after a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating. May the spirit of faith, compassion, and generosity guide us all,” Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Irfan, meanwhile, wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone from the Pathan family. May Allah accept all your fasts during Ramadan.”

His brother, Yusuf, wrote, “May Allah accept (good deeds) from you. May this blessed day bring peace, happiness, and endless barakah into our lives.”

Mohammad Kaif also shared pictures of the celebrations with his family, writing, “Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak!”

Former India legend V.V.S. Laxman, the head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, wrote in his social media post, “May this Eid bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to all. Eid Mubarak!”

Besides the cricketers, the IPL franchises' team pages, including Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants, also shared Eid wishes.

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will commence on March 28, when defending champions RCB host SRH at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule for the first 20 matches, to be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

--IANS

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