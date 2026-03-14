Mandaviya, Kumaraswamy lay foundation for Khelo India indoor stadium in K'taka's Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka), March 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a multi-purpose indoor stadium to be built at a cost of Rs 14 crore in Mandya under the Central government's Khelo India scheme.

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The foundation ceremony was held on the campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences at VC Farm in Mandya. Addressing the gathering, the ministers called for the slogan “Khelo India, Vibrant Mandya” to inspire the growth of sports in the district and encourage the emergence of more champions.

Both ministers participated in the traditional rituals during the groundbreaking ceremony. Former Minister C.S. Puttaraju, Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, K.R. Pete MLA Manjunath and several other public representatives and district officials were present.

Speaking at the public function later, Mansukh Mandaviya said the Khelo India programme was a national initiative launched by the Central government to revive sports culture at the grassroots level and transform India into a leading sporting nation.

The Sports Minister said the modern indoor stadium in Mandya was being built due to the efforts of his Cabinet colleague and NDA leader H.D. Kumaraswamy. Addressing Kumaraswamy, Mandaviya said the affection shown by the people reflected the work he had done for them.

Mandaviya also praised Kumaraswamy for his concern and commitment towards persons with disabilities. He said providing electric vehicles to them was not only helping the beneficiaries but also benefiting the environment.

He noted that Mandya had produced several sportspersons who had brought recognition to the district at the state, national and international levels.

The Minister recalled athletes such as discus thrower Vikas Gowda and wheelchair tennis player K.P. Shilpa, who is India’s number one wheelchair tennis player and has represented the country internationally. He expressed hope that many more talented athletes would emerge from the district.

Mandaviya said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked extensively over the past 11 years to strengthen sports infrastructure in the country. He said Rs 4,000 crore had been allocated in the recent Budget to improve sports facilities.

“About 10 years ago, only Rs 1,200 crore was allocated for this purpose.

The amount has now increased more than threefold,” he said.

The pontiff of the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, graced the occasion and offered his blessings.

Former Ministers C.S. Puttaraju and D.C. Thammanna, MLA Manjunath, former MLA Dr K. Annadani, MLC Vivekananda, Mandya district JD(S) president Ramesh and several other dignitaries were present.

After the public meeting, electric vehicles were distributed to 388 persons with disabilities.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy became emotional while distributing electric vehicles to persons with disabilities. As the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude, the minister appeared moved and thanked them for coming from far away to receive the vehicles.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the seer and other dignitaries witnessed the emotional moment.

After the foundation ceremony, the two Union Ministers were taken in a procession in an open vehicle to the venue of the public programme. At the VC Farm gate, supporters welcomed them with a massive garland made of jaggery.

Mandaviya appeared surprised by the grand welcome, and Kumaraswamy explained to him the significance and reputation of Mandya’s famous jaggery.

--IANS

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