Maharashtra Assembly erupts over cricket passes, calls to reclaim Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday witnessed heated exchanges as members across party lines demanded better access to passes for the high-stakes India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium here.

The debate, laced with patriotic fervour and political wit, even saw calls from some legislators for the state government to reclaim the iconic stadium from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar opened the discussion by referring to the history of the stadium. He noted that while it is named after Barrister Wankhede -- who presented 11 state budgets -- technical records in the Revenue Department suggest the government has legal grounds to reclaim the land.

“It is unacceptable that MLAs are left pleading for passes,” Mungantiwar said.

“We were not there to witness the British being defeated during the Independence struggle, but witnessing England’s defeat on the cricket field today is a matter of patriotic pride for us.”

He urged the presiding officer to direct the Revenue Minister to ensure that passes are distributed to interested members, adding that if tickets are not provided to all MLAs, the government should consider taking the stadium back into its possession.

Responding to the demands, minister Ashish Shelar, who also holds a prominent role in cricket administration, agreed with the sentiment but urged caution.

While acknowledging that the stadium stands on state government land, he pointed out that ticket distribution is governed by an existing agreement between the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Sports Department.

“We have nearly 350 members across both Houses. We provide the quota as per the agreement,” Shelar explained.

However, he cautioned against extreme measures.

“Taking over a stadium that brings international prestige to our country is not an honourable suggestion for this House,” he said.

The debate took a nostalgic turn when Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar recalled that in 1995, then Chief Minister Manohar Joshi managed to provide passes to all MLAs within a single hour.

He questioned why police officials appeared to have access to thousands of passes while lawmakers were sidelined.

In a lighter moment during the discussion, presiding officer Dilip Lande remarked on Mungantiwar’s subtle reference to Chandrashekhar Bawankule as a “future Chief Minister”.

The presiding officer said Mungantiwar’s remarks often carry weight and directed that the sentiments of the members be respected by ensuring that they receive the requested passes.

Members from both the ruling and opposition benches reiterated their demand for equal and easier access for all 350-plus MLAs and their families to international matches, and even suggested a legal review of the stadium’s land lease if cooperation was not forthcoming.

However, Shelar maintained that the stadium’s international reputation and existing legal arrangements must be respected.

Both ministers Bawankule and Shelar said the intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be sought to find an immediate solution.

--IANS

sj/pgh