Madhushanka ruled out of Pakistan ODIs, Pathirana to miss T20I tri-series

Colombo, Nov 7 (IANS) Sri Lanka have named the squads for a three-match ODI series against Pakistan and the following T20I tri-series also featuring Zimbabwe. The ODI series commences on November 11 in Rawalpindi while the tri-series starts on November 17 at the same venue.

In the ODI squad, Sri Lanka will be without pacer Dilshan Madhushanka, who is still recovering from a knee injury. Eshan Malinga has been named as his replacement. Also missing from the squad are Nuwanidu Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Nishan Madushka and Dunith Wellalage, who have been replaced by Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Wanindu Hasaranga and Pramod Madushan.

Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the T20I squad due to an upper respiratory tract infection (URTI), with Asitha Fernando named as his replacement. In addition to that change, Sri Lanka have overhauled their T20I lineup following their early exit from the Asia Cup. Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, and Binura Fernando have been left out, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, and Eshan Malinga have been brought into the side.

Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the side in the limited-overs formats on the tour. The Islanders will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi on November 11, 13 and 15 before the tri-series kicks off on November 17. Sri Lanka will open their tri-series campaign against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on November 19 before taking on Pakistan in Lahore on November 22. Sri Lanka will again take on Zimbabwe in Lahore on November 25 and Pakistan at the same venue on November 27. The top two sides will take on each other in the final on November 29 at Gaddafi Stadium.

ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.

T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.

