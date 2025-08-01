LPL 2025 to be held in Colombo, Pallekele and Dambulla from November 27

Colombo, Aug 1 (IANS) The 2025 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will run from November 27 to December 23, marking the tournament's sixth season. Matches will be held across three venues - Colombo, Pallekele and Dambulla.

This will be the fourth time in six years that the LPL is being staged in the November-December window instead of its usual July-August slot. While the last two seasons were held during the mid-year period, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) opted for a later schedule this year, considering the 2026 T20 World Cup is set to begin in February, making the revised window more strategic.

"The idea to conduct the LPL during this time frame is aimed at aligning the tournament with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026," said Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, LPL.

The LPL, Sri Lanka’s flagship domestic T20 tournament with an international appeal, serves as a dynamic platform for the country's top first-class cricketers to compete alongside and against international stars. Since the inaugural edition in 2020, the Lanka Premier League has been held annually and has become a vital fixture in Sri Lanka’s cricketing calendar.

Earlier this year, Sri Lanka Cricket terminated the contracts of Jaffna Kings - previously the longest-standing franchise since joining in the tournament’s second edition - and Colombo Strikers, citing “failure to uphold contractual obligations.”

As a result, none of the current LPL franchises have ownership histories dating back beyond 2024. New owners for the Jaffna and Colombo teams are yet to be announced.

Dodanwela also shared the board’s intent to develop more batting-friendly pitches to help players adapt to conditions expected during the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka along with India.

"We were quite happy with the wickets during the last edition, particularly in Dambulla and Kandy. We saw lots of high scores and even some centuries during that portion of the tournament. It was only in Colombo where batting was a little harder," Dodanwela noted.

Supporting his comments, relaying work is currently underway on the pitches at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Several national players, including Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva, have also recently highlighted the need for surfaces that offer more support to batters.

