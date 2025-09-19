Liverpool face Everton in Merseyside derby to headline Premier League weekend

London, Sep 19 (IANS) The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton kicks off the Premier League weekend, with the hosts entering as league leaders after winning their first four games.

Arne Slot's side has had limited recovery time after a 3-2 Champions League win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, and the coach likely is frustrated with the scheduling following such an intense match. Alexander Isak appears set to make his league debut after starting against Atletico, but Slot must decide about left-back Milos Kerkez, who struggled in last week's narrow win at Burnley.

A crucial match at Old Trafford on Saturday evening features Manchester United hosting Chelsea after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in last weekend's derby, reports Xinhua.

That result means United coach Ruben Amorim has collected just 31 points from 31 league games. The ease of last weekend's loss appears to have shifted opinions about the Portuguese coach, who now faces serious questioning.

Chelsea are unbeaten in league play but opened their Champions League campaign with a loss in Munich. Saturday's game primarily concerns United and Amorim.

Sunday features Manchester City visiting Arsenal in another compelling clash between sides that both won their Champions League openers.

Arsenal displayed the range of options available to coach Mikel Arteta, with summer signing Cristhian Mosquera impressing in defense. Arteta must decide whether to assign Mosquera to handle Erling Haaland or reintroduce the fit-again William Saliba.

The weekend also includes Burnley hosting Nottingham Forest, who have lost their first two games since Ange Postecoglou replaced popular coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Postecoglou's significant decision is whether to start last season's top scorer, Chris Wood, whose style doesn't suit the Australian's mobile pressing system.

Pressure mounts at West Ham after a poor start to the season, with a pre-game protest planned before the home match against Crystal Palace. Ominously for West Ham coach Graham Potter, his team hasn't won at home since February, and Palace hasn't lost at London Stadium since 2018.

Brighton face Tottenham in what promises to be an open game, though home coach Fabian Hurzeler might feel slightly nervous after Jason Ayto was named the club's new sporting director this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers seek their first point of the season at home against Leeds United. Wolves coach Vitor Pereira needs his first win after signing a new three-year contract this week. Fulham meet Brentford in a west London derby, while Sunderland will be confident about maintaining their perfect home record since returning to the Premier League when they host Aston Villa.

Villa will travel to northeast England, still seeking their first goal of the season, and must beat Sunderland's impressive goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

Andoni Iraola lost three-quarters of his first-choice defense in the summer, but his Bournemouth side has impressed with three consecutive wins ahead of hosting Newcastle. The visitors travel south after a narrow 2-1 Champions League home loss to Barcelona, but hope tall striker Nick Woltemade can make an impact following Alexander Isak's departure.

