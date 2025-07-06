'Little positives I can take': Green sees light after lean run at number 3

Grenada, July 6 (IANS) Cameron Green hopes his fighting half-century on day three of the second Test against West Indies in Grenada marks a turning point in what has been a challenging run of form at the top of Australia’s order. Promoted to bat at No. 3 during last month’s World Test Championship final, Green managed just four runs in a disappointing return to Test cricket after more than a year out. Despite that, skipper Pat Cummins backed the 26-year-old all-rounder as a long-term option at first drop, giving him a continued run during the three-match series in the Caribbean.

Green struggled again in the first Test, contributing only 18 runs in Australia’s 159-run victory. But on Saturday, at a critical moment in the second Test, Green delivered a determined 52, steadying the innings alongside Steve Smith in a vital 93-run partnership. His knock has helped Australia close day three on 221 for seven, with a commanding 254-run lead as they look to bat West Indies out of the match.

“You always need innings here and there just to get you back and get you going, hopefully today was certainly one of those,” Green reflected after play. “A lot of good things I can get out of just spending time in the middle.”

Green acknowledged that while the big scores haven’t come, he’s seeing progress. “I think the balls faced has been trending up. The runs haven’t been there, but there’s certainly little positives I can take out of it. Hopefully, my output can be a little bit better than it has been, but today was a nice sign that things are hopefully trending well.”

Fully aware of the responsibility that comes with batting high up the order for Australia, Green added, “You all know when you’re playing that there’s runs that need to be made, certainly when you’re batting up the order for Australia. It’s a tough game, so being able to bounce back from tough times is equally as important.”

With two days remaining, Green’s gritty knock has not only strengthened Australia’s position in the Test but also given him the platform to re-establish himself in the team’s top order.

