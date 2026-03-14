'Lines of legacy': KKR unveils new jersey ahead of IPL 2026

Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, designed in the theme of Lines of Legacy.

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At the heart of the design are the defining moments that have shaped KKR’s journey over the years. From the unforgettable opening night when Brendon McCullum smashed 158* back in 2008, to Rinku Singh’s five sixes in the final over, KKR have produced many such moments that have become part of IPL folklore.

Each iconic moment forms a line in the franchise’s star-studded story, and when these lines come together, they create the initials (K) (K) (R) in the style of abstract linear art.

"This season, those lines are not just remembered - they are woven into the jersey itself, allowing fans to wear a piece of the team’s story," KKR said in a statement.

Speaking on the jersey reveal, Venky Mysore, Chief Executive Officer, Knight Riders Sports, said, "The Lines of Legacy captures the essence of KKR's storied history and celebrates the journey of the team over the years. Each line represents a pivotal moment of brilliance, reflecting the energy and spirit that weaves together to form our identity. We are proud of this legacy that we have built and want to carry it into the upcoming season while creating more memories for our fans to cherish.”

As per the first 20-match schedule released by the BCCI, Kolkata Knight Riders will start their campaign in an away game against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Their first home game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2. The iconic Eden Gardens can be expected to be painted purple with tons of fans pouring in with their jerseys to show their support.

The team will play their third match against the 2025 IPL runner ups Punjab Kings at the same venue on April 6. The team will play their third consecutive home match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 9.

KKR have strengthened their squad during the IPL 2026 auction. The team secured marquee players including Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, and Finn Allen, while also signing West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell to fill the gap left by Andre Russell.

--IANS

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