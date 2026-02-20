'Leave the 22 yards, just focus on stumps': Shami's valuable advice for J&K bowlers for Ranji Trophy final

Kalyani, Feb 20 (IANS) Experienced India fast bowler Mohammed Shami gave valuable advice to the Jammu and Kashmir bowlers for their maiden Ranji Trophy final in the history of the premier domestic tournament.

J&K will play their first final against the eight-time champions Karnataka, who secured their place by beating Uttarakhand in the semifinal. The summit clash is scheduled to take place at KSCA Cricket Stadium in Hubballi from February 24.

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history as they stormed into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, 16 years after their maiden appearance in the premier domestic tournament, with a six-wicket win over Bengal on day four of their semi-final at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground on Wednesday.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi rose to the occasion, bagging four wickets alongside Sunil Kumar as Bengal folded for 99 in their second innings on day three and tilted the contest in J&K’s favour. Playing for the losing side, Shami was at his absolute best in the match as he took an eight-wicket haul in the first innings and completed the match with nine wickets to his name.

"There’s no problem; whether it’s about swing, length, how fast to bowl, or which delivery to bowl, forget all that. Forget about the 22 yards; just focus on the stumps. Leave everything else aside. Don’t worry about what’s happening where; if any issue comes up later, we’ll deal with it then," Shami said to Nabi in the video by BCCI Domestic on X.

Shami is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26. He has taken 37 wickets in just seven matches in the current season, including three five-fors. The 35-year-old had also claimed a five-wicket haul against Services last month, returning with figures of 5-51 in the second innings.

