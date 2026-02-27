Lanning joins Australia's coaching staff for U19 women’s tri-series

Brisbane, Feb 27 (IANS) The legendary Meg Lanning will be joining the Australian support staff for the Under-19 women's tri-series in Queensland next month, said Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday.

Lanning, who retired from international cricket in 2023 but continues to play domestic and franchise cricket, will serve as a development coach for the tri-series, which will also feature England and Sri Lanka to be played in Brisbane and Gold Coast from March 30 to April 18.

She will work alongside head coach Kristen Beams, assistant coaches Lisa Keightley and Clive Rose. The appointment marks Lanning's second foray into coaching, having previously taken on an assisting role at last year's Lanning v Perry series.

CA also named a 14-player squad for the series, which includes several players who have already made their senior domestic debuts. The players are eligible for selection at the next ICC Under 19 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in 2027 in Bangladesh and Nepal.

“The Youth Selection Panel has assembled a strong, well-balanced squad as we head into the Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and England. All fourteen players have played incredible cricket so far this summer, and it was important for us also to select players who will be eligible for selection for next year’s Under 19 World Cup campaign.

“The Tri-Series will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent coming through Australia’s cricket pathways against two strong opponents in Sri Lanka and England,” said Kristen in a statement.

After making the semi-finals of the first two editions of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Australia will be eyeing winning the trophy for the first time in 2027. “We’re excited to see the next wave of talent representing Australia at Under 19 level in the upcoming Tri-Series.

“Cricket Australia is committed to continuing to strengthen our pathways system and creating opportunities for players to grow and develop. We are looking forward to seeing this squad seize their opportunity against Sri Lanka and England,” said Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development.

Australia U19 squad: Ira Aery, Eva Baird, Mia Barwick, Alyssa Dermody, Ava Drury, Ayla Johnson, Shiloh Julien, Aurora Mavros, Indira Panelli, Emily Powell, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Filippa Suesee and Tegan Williamson

--IANS

nr/bc