Meg Lanning
J·Mar 17, 2024, 02:12 pm
DC skipper Meg Lanning wins toss; elects to bat first against RCB in WPL 2024 Final
J·Mar 17, 2024, 01:02 pm
"Bring the trophy home...": AB de Villiers wishes RCB best ahead of WPL final clash with DC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
WPL 2023 Final: Ponting, Warner, Ganguly send best wishes to Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, bowlers star in Australia’s 63-run win over Ireland
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Will Welcome Barty With Open Arms If She Wants To Play Cricket: Meg Lanning
